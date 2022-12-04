Disability cannot weaken a human being : Inam Un Nabi

Budgam: On the eve of “International World Disability Day” Wheel Chairs Association in collaboration with District Administration Budgam today organised an awareness cum interaction programme at Sheikh Ul Alam (RA) hall at Budgam.
The programme was attended by specially-abled persons from across the district besides Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Syed Fakhruddin Hamid, ADC Dr Nasir Ahmad, DSWO Dr Farhana Syed Asgar and other officers besides Prominent Social Activists Inam Un Nabi and Syed Amaan Geelani .
While welcoming the guests, President Wheel Chairs Association Waseem Mattoo threw light on the importance of the day and spoke about many such initiatives of his organization which have helped many valley based specially-abled persons to live a better life.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Dr. Syed Fakhruddin Hamid highlighted the importance of the day and steps and measures taken by the District Administration and government for welfare of specially-abled persons.
While addressing the gathering , social activist Inam Un Nabi said that there was a need to ensure that “all specially abled children got proper and complete education.” Inam while emphasising on education of specially abled children said that, “In Jammu and Kashmir there are 2, 04,834 male disabled persons among which 1, 03,730 are literate, 1, 56,319 female with 47,239 literate and 27,939 disabled children. Inam said it is a matter of happiness and joy that “we have 8207 disabled male graduates and 3584 female disabled graduates in J&K.”