Disability cannot weaken a human being : Inam Un Nabi

Budgam: On the eve of “International World Disability Day” Wheel Chairs Association in collaboration with District Administration Budgam today organised an awareness cum interaction programme at Sheikh Ul Alam (RA) hall at Budgam.

The programme was attended by specially-abled persons from across the district besides Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Syed Fakhruddin Hamid, ADC Dr Nasir Ahmad, DSWO Dr Farhana Syed Asgar and other officers besides Prominent Social Activists Inam Un Nabi and Syed Amaan Geelani .

While welcoming the guests, President Wheel Chairs Association Waseem Mattoo threw light on the importance of the day and spoke about many such initiatives of his organization which have helped many valley based specially-abled persons to live a better life.