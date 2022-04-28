Disallowing prayers unacceptable: PAGD

Srinagar: The directive of the administration not to allow congregational prayers on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar is highly deplorable, said a statement of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Alliance (PAGD).
The statement reads that the move will bar thousands of people from offering congregational prayers inside the historic mosque. “Since it amounts to direct interference in the people's religious matters, the move is unacceptable and reprehensible,”the statement said. (KNS)