Disappointed over being barred from paying tributes: Mehboob Beg

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Organisational General Secretary and former Cabinet Minister, Dr Mehboob Beg while remembering the Martyrs of 1931 expressed deep disappointment over “the administration not allowing his party to remember and pay tributes to those who were mercilessly gunned down on July 13th, 1931.”

According to a statement issued here, he said “the administration should not have clamped down like this, Kashmiris have a rich history and legacy and we ought to commemorate those who raised their voice against tyranny.”

“Beg highlighted that every community has a history and the community often takes pride in associating with that history. There is absolutely no harm in remembering your past and commemorating your freedom fighters through democratic and peaceful means – which is exactly what my party has been doing and intended to do again. Kashmiris have always taken pride in resisting foreign invasion be it the Afghans or the Dogras who were in-turn controlled by the British and this forms a very important basis of the sense of history we associate with, said Beg,” the stated reads.