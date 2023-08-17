Disbursement under assistance schemes | Rs 1.2 crore cheque given to DC

Ganderbal: The Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Ganderbal Thursday presented a cheque of Rs 1,02,67,500 on account of Educational, Death, Chronic Assistance scheme to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir for the disbursement among the registered construction workers of the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC recognising the importance of the labour force for the progress of district expressed his satisfaction at the successful disbursement of funds.

He reiterated his commitment to cultivating an inclusive and prosperous environment, ensuring the welfare of workers remains a top priority.

Shyambir extended his appreciation to the ALC for his relentless efforts in driving positive change within the labour sector.

The DC on the occasion stressed upon the speedy disposal of pending cases under different assistance schemes.