Dismayed over DC Budgam’s inaction on no-confidence motion of Chairman DDC: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday said that it is dismayed over the ‘inaction of the DC Budgam to act on the no-confidence motion proposed by the 10 of its members against the incumbent DDC Chairman Budgam, calling the prejudiced conduct of the concerned official undemocratic.’

In a statement party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “Resolution of vote of no confidence was proposed by incumbent vice Chairman which was supported by 10 duly elected DDC members of Budgam. The resolution was presented to DDC Budgam on 16 July with physical appearance of all the members apprising the DC about the misconduct and non-seriousness of the DDC Chairman. Unfortunately, no action was taken on our legitimate demands.”