Dismissal of 11 govt employees is arbitrary: Soz

Srinagar, July 12: Prof. Saifuddin Soz, Former Union Minister today said that the J&K Administration has ‘arbitrarily and illegally dismissed 11 J&K Govt. employees from Kashmir.’

According to a statement issued here, Soz said that “this illegal action will not stand the test before any court of law. The Govt. has violated the basic legal requirement of not giving the dismissed employees a chance to explain their position, before their dismissal.”

He further said, “the Lt. Governor’s Administration has closed the doors to any conciliation and reconciliation with the Kashmiri employees. This illegal action will necessarily deepen the political unrest in J&K State. The moot point is that the Govt. is seen by the people as an entity that is unreasonable in its attitude to people and completely hostile towards the civilian population. The Govt. has shown to the world that it is totally shorn of any commitment to the principles of Governance!”