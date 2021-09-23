Disparity in school admissions in Kashmir mocks at NEP 2020

Srinagar: A year after the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) was framed and administrations of all states and union territories were directed to ensure that admission to schools was in accordance to it, J&K is yet to ensure conformity and uniformity in the age when a child is admitted in schools.

This month a number of schools in Kashmir advertised admissions to their lower-most classes: Nursery or Kindergartens.

However, there is a huge variation in the age of eligibility in these admission notices.

While one school admits the child to LKG after he or she reaches three years of age, the other admits to Nursery at that age, yet there are some others that seek applications from parents of children aged 4 years and above to be eligible for admission to KG. The NEP 2020 envisages children to have attained age of 6 years when they reach class 1st.

In many schools, students are around five-years-old when they are in class 1st, thus having the wrong start for the entire educational career.