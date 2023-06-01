Dissatisfied with Govt in protecting Doodh Ganga: NGT

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its fresh order said that it was dissatisfied with the working of J&K government vis-à-vis controlling pollution and illegal riverbed mining in Doodh Ganga.
The tribunal gave J&K government two-months time to implement its previous directions after the newly posted Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Prashat Goel gave personal assurance.
The matter was listed for hearing on May 30, 2023, before the NGT bench of Justice Sudhir Aggarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.
The counsels of the petitioner Rahul Chowdhary and Sruthi K, and petitioner Raja Muzaffar Bhat, counsel for Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEF) Balendu Shekhar along with around one dozen officers from the J&K government including Principal Secretary HUDD, J&K Government, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Director ULB Kashmir, Chief Engineer UEED Kashmir, DC Budgam, Regional Director Pollution Control Committee, Director Geology and Mining, J&K Government, and District Mineral Officer Budgam were present during the hearing.
In its earlier hearing on May 24, 2023, the NGT observed that no substantial progress had been made and directed that effective and meaningful affidavits be filed in the context of remediation of existing dump sites, providing waste processing facilities and preventing discharge of sewage from dewatering pumping stations.
“But, today no such update has been filed and whatever stated, is only reiteration of earlier reports. We are really dissatisfied with the manner in which the J&K government has proceeded in this matter. Despite repeated opportunities granted, in the last almost more than two years, substantive progress has not been shown in the matter. It is not in dispute that both Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kul are still polluted and no effective steps have been taken either for mitigating or removing the pollution or for preventing the illegal mining in the riverbed and their floodplain zones,” reads the order.
The tribunal in its order said that there was no integrated and holistic approach on part of the government in putting the action plan into action.
The NGT said that the reports submitted by J&K government only depict outlays kept for expenditure, formulation of DPR and aspiring for tendering.
“According to the need, no short term measures are taken to lift solid waste dumped on the banks of two rivers to the final designated site for processing as per MSW Rules, 2016. With regard to sewage, the authorities have failed to set up decentralized and modular STPs at 13 dewatering pumping stations to arrest discharge of 16.23 mld of sewage,” the order read.
After personally getting assurance from the Principal Secretary that within a month the works would be executed on the ground, the NGT bench granted the government two months instead.
When the tribunal asked why the government had not paid the remaining Rs 32 crores compensation money, the respondent officers gave assurance that Rs 32 crores would also be paid very soon.
A penalty of Rs 35 crore was imposed on the government out of which Rs 3 crore were paid by the SMC, Director ULB Kashmir, and District Mineral Officer Budgam. The money had to be spent on the restoration of Doodh Ganga and sources say only Rs 1 crore was spent on making some protection walls but the payments were not made to the contractors who did that work around 6 months back.
While granting two months time to the J&K government to enforce its earlier orders, the NGT bench said: “However, now considering the assurance given by Principal Secretary, HUDD, as requested, we grant him two months time to take wholesome effective steps for compliance of the direction given by this tribunal in its earlier orders and file an action taken compliance report of July 31, 2023 by August 7, 2023.”
In its earlier orders, the NGT had directed to ensure no liquid waste goes into Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kul in areas falling in district Budgam and Srinagar municipal limits.
The tribunal had ordered that Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) be installed on Doodh Ganga in rural and urban area limits.
In fact, the government had given assurance to NGT that it was going to spend Rs 149 crore for it.
A direction was also given to remove all the legacy waste from banks of Doodh Ganga and its surrounding habitations in Budgam and Srinagar districts.
The government was also directed to stop illegal mining and take action against those people who violate J&K Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016, and State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority guidelines.
The matter is listed for hearing on August 16, 2023.