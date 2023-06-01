Dissatisfied with Govt in protecting Doodh Ganga: NGT

In its earlier hearing on May 24, 2023, the NGT observed that no substantial progress had been made and directed that effective and meaningful affidavits be filed in the context of remediation of existing dump sites, providing waste processing facilities and preventing discharge of sewage from dewatering pumping stations.

“But, today no such update has been filed and whatever stated, is only reiteration of earlier reports. We are really dissatisfied with the manner in which the J&K government has proceeded in this matter. Despite repeated opportunities granted, in the last almost more than two years, substantive progress has not been shown in the matter. It is not in dispute that both Doodh Ganga and Mamath Kul are still polluted and no effective steps have been taken either for mitigating or removing the pollution or for preventing the illegal mining in the riverbed and their floodplain zones,” reads the order.

The tribunal in its order said that there was no integrated and holistic approach on part of the government in putting the action plan into action.

The NGT said that the reports submitted by J&K government only depict outlays kept for expenditure, formulation of DPR and aspiring for tendering.

“According to the need, no short term measures are taken to lift solid waste dumped on the banks of two rivers to the final designated site for processing as per MSW Rules, 2016. With regard to sewage, the authorities have failed to set up decentralized and modular STPs at 13 dewatering pumping stations to arrest discharge of 16.23 mld of sewage,” the order read.