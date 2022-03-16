Distressed PG students rebut KU claims on admissions

Srinagar: Insha (name changed) travelled to the University of Kashmir (KU) from her native village in Bandipora to attend her PG classes in a language department where she had secured admission in October 2021.

After appearing in the postgraduate (PG) entrance examination and qualifying it, her joy of entering the university knew no bounds and she finally decided to stay at a rented accommodation adjacent to the university to avoid daily to-and-fro commuting, save time, and focus on her studies more and more.

However, Insha was shell-shocked after she came to know through newspaper reports that the university was contemplating canceling her admission after six months of attending her classes, owing to the shortage of mandatory 24 credits at the undergraduate (UG) level.