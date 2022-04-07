Distribution programme of ornamental plant species organised

CSIR has taken a commendable step to launch Floriculture Mission with its strategically devised verticals to bring the sunrise industry to a scale of global leadership in light of the diverse climatic conditions of country suitable for commercial floriculture and challenges posed to the agrarian sector by climate change and global warming, he said.

Prof Shafiq Ahmad while speaking at the event appreciated CSIR-IIIM for implementing the mission in the UT and highlighted the efforts of Field Station, Pulwama for inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship in the floriculture and aroma sector among the students across the UT.

Prof Nisar Ahmad discussed opportunities offered in the floriculture sector in the Valley and informed about the scope of value addition of crops for maximum profitability.