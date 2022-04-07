Distribution programme of ornamental plant species organised

Pulwama: CSIR-IIIM under CSIR Floriculture Mission organised a distribution programme of ornamental plant species here today.
The programme was held under the vertical “Development of Floriculture Gardens in Schools/ Colleges” at CSIR-IIIM Field Station Pulwama under the patronage of Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy Director, CSIR IIIM Jammu, Er Ab Rahim, Head, RMBD&IST and Dr. Zabeer Ahmad, Head, CSIR IIIM, Srinagar.
As many as 150 students and faculty members from eight Degree Colleges and schools viz., Govt. Degree College Bemina, Govt. Degree College for Women’s Pulwama, Govt. Degree College Pulwama, Govt. Degree College Baramulla (Women), Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh, S.P. Higher Secondary School, Govt. H.S.S Kellar and Solace International School, Pulwama participated in the day-long programme. Dr Shahid Rasool, Nodal Scientist CSIR Floriculture Mission, Prof. Shafiq Ahmad, Vice Principal, Degree College for Women’s Pulwama; Prof. Nisar Ahmad, HOD, Govt. Degree College Baramulla and other senior faculty members from visiting college and schools were present in the programme.
Dr Zabeer Ahmed took stock of the activities being carried out at the Field Station and complimented the team of CSIR Floriculture Mission for their efforts in successful implementation of various activities under the Mission in J&K with active collaboration of local stakeholders/ entrepreneurs and line departments. Dr Iqra Farooq while welcoming the participants informed about the different farmer oriented projects launched and implemented by CSIR in J&K. Earlier in the programme, Dr Shahid Rasool in his address informed the participants about the Mission being implemented by CSIR-IIIM in J&K.
CSIR has taken a commendable step to launch Floriculture Mission with its strategically devised verticals to bring the sunrise industry to a scale of global leadership in light of the diverse climatic conditions of country suitable for commercial floriculture and challenges posed to the agrarian sector by climate change and global warming, he said.
Prof Shafiq Ahmad while speaking at the event appreciated CSIR-IIIM for implementing the mission in the UT and highlighted the efforts of Field Station, Pulwama for inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship in the floriculture and aroma sector among the students across the UT.
Prof Nisar Ahmad discussed opportunities offered in the floriculture sector in the Valley and informed about the scope of value addition of crops for maximum profitability.