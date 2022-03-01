District Admin Srinagar holds superannuation farewell for CE distribution KPDCL

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar lauded the contribution of Ajaz Ahmad Dar, as Chief Engineer KPDCL and acknowledged his services in taking important measures in power restoration particularly during snowfall.

The Deputy Commissioner said during his tenure as Managing Director KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar as Chief Engineer gave his every effort to provide better service to the people and performed to the best of his capabilities in the public service delivery.