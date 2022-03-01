District Admin Srinagar holds superannuation farewell for CE distribution KPDCL

Srinagar: The District Administration Srinagar today organised an impressive function at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here to bid warm send off to Chief Engineer, Distribution, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Ajaz Ahmad Dar, who retired on February 28, after rendering 38 years of Service.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad presided over the function, while Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faz lul Haseeb, Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Sandeep Singh Bali, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Raies Ahmad Bhat, besides other senior officers of District Administration were also present in the farewell function.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar lauded the contribution of Ajaz Ahmad Dar, as Chief Engineer KPDCL and acknowledged his services in taking important measures in power restoration particularly during snowfall.
The Deputy Commissioner said during his tenure as Managing Director KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar as Chief Engineer gave his every effort to provide better service to the people and performed to the best of his capabilities in the public service delivery.
Deputy Commissioner also praised the contribution of Superintendent Engineer, KPDCL, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh who was also present on the occasion and attained the superannuation on February 28.