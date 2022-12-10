District Admin Srinagar provides assistance to Aramwari fire victims

Srinagar: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of District Administration, Srinagar today visited Aram-wari locality of Rajbagh in Tehsil South of Srinagar District where some residential houses engulfed in a fire incident here on Friday.

On the occasion, the team provided immediate assistance to the fire victims of four families residing in the houses which got damaged in a massive fire incident.