District consumer disputes redressal commission established

Baramulla: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the constitution of district Consumer Redressal Commissions in the Union Territory.
At Baramulla, district Consumer Redressal Commissions has been established at Government quarter B3 Khawaja Bagh Baramulla for timely and effective settlement of consumers’ disputes.
In this regard, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Baramulla has issued a prior informative notice wherein it is informed that all the litigants whose cases were pending disposal before the erstwhile district Consumer protection Forum Baramulla are informed to contact to the concerned department on 21st November 2022 in connection with their pending cases and subsequent hearings.