District Fund Office Kupwara organises Financial Literacy Camp

Kupwara: The District Fund Office Kupwara today organized a Financial Literacy Camp at Kupwara.

The camp was presided over by Chief Accounts Officer, Mohammad Shafi Wani. Accounts Officer, Javaid Ahmad Tantray was present on the occasion.

During the camp, experts from the Finance Department provided threadbare awareness to the participants regarding the functioning and working of various online applications operated by J&K Finance Department which include the Janbhagidari portal, Treasury Net, BEAMS, JKPaySys, Proof App etc. Detailed training was imparted to the participants as how to access these platforms and take maximum benefit through these applications.