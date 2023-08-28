District Hospital Ganderbal functioning reviewed

Ganderbal, Aug 28: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani along with other officers on Monday paid a surprise visit to District Hospital Ganderbal and inspected various wards, sections of the Hospital and took stock of the overall functioning of the health institution.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he enquired about availability of medical facilities, medicines etc for patients in District Hospital Ganderbal. He also interacted with the patients and attendants to enquire about their satisfaction with the services of this health institution.