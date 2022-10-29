District Police Srinagar organise essay competition

Srinagar: As a mark of honour and part of commemorating the sacrifices of Police Martyrs, District Police Srinagar through South Zone Srinagar Saturday organised an essay competition on the Police Flag Day-2022 at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rajbagh in which students of different schools of South Zone Srinagar participated.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that SP City South Srinagar, SDPO Sadder and SHO Rajbagh, and other Police officers, besides Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rajbagh, and other academic staff of the school were present on the occasion.
In the end, the first three position holders were awarded cash prizes.
The first position was bagged by Snowpreet of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rajbagh, the second position by Mushkan Bashir of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Rajbagh, and 3rd position was bagged by Syed Shah Faisal of Army School, Sonwar.
Participation certificates were distributed among all participants.
At the end, tributes were paid to the Police Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the peace and prosperity of the nation.
Police thanked the participants for their active participation in the event to honor the Police Martyrs.