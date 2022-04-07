District Skill Committee meeting held at Anantnag

Anantnag: The District Skill Committee meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla to discuss identification of skill hubs, formation of the subcommittee, updation of DSC member data on SANKALP Portal and creation of a centralized database on private training centres.
The Chair while addressing the participants said that the focus should be on imparting practical skill development training that is designed as per the present market demand. He said for the purpose 5 Skill Training Institutes will start imparting training.
Dr Singla said that capacity building programmes are essential to ensure that the program can be scaled up as per requirement. He said the District has a strong tourist inflow, good road connectivity and strong educational infrastructure.
With skill enhancement training, the youth can leverage these factors to gain meaningful employment and become valuable service providers.
Key Industrial partners were also consulted both to understand their requirements as well as to explore the possibility of apprenticeship programs for on the job training.