Div Admin Kashmir issues Advisory for sale of X, H & H1 drugs

Srinagar: As part of Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, the Divisional Administration Kashmir today issued advisory for sale of X, H and H1 drugs.

In an official handout, the Administration has mentioned do's & dont's to adhere for sale of these scheduled drugs. It makes mandatory to mention on the prescription the date of dispensing, number of tablets dispensed along with stamp of chemist for Schedule H, H1 and X drugs.

The instructions state that all records and registers should be maintained as indicated in the Act/ Rules besides they should be made available for inspection for the Commissioner of Food & Drugs Control Administration or any other officer authorised by him in this regard.

Similarly, chemists dispensing scheduled drugs must ensure safety control measures such as video cameras and the prescription should be dispensed only if it is presented within 07 days of its issue.