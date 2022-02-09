Div Com appeals Govt employees to obtain Golden Card in 3 weeks

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday stressed on 100 percent enrollment coverage of eligible population for Golden Card under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna scheme.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the progress of AB PMJAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT, the divisional commissioner also appealed the government employees to obtain Ayushman Bharat Golden Card in three weeks time and also assured them that it is better than medical reimbursement.
He directed all Deputy Commissioners to complete the registration of entire population by March 31, 2022. He directed them to conduct registration camps and reach out to every household to achieve the target in stipulated time.
Pole also directed for major enrollment drives at Block Development Offices and Tehsil Offices to cover entire population in a fixed time. To decentralize enrollment, he directed that gazetted officers of RDD, Revenue, and Medical Education should be given user IDs and login passwords to encourage registration of people.
He directed DCs and DDO to ensure registration of all employees for Golden Card under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and AB-PMJAY SEHAT by the end of February 2022.