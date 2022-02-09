Div Com appeals Govt employees to obtain Golden Card in 3 weeks

He directed all Deputy Commissioners to complete the registration of entire population by March 31, 2022. He directed them to conduct registration camps and reach out to every household to achieve the target in stipulated time.

Pole also directed for major enrollment drives at Block Development Offices and Tehsil Offices to cover entire population in a fixed time. To decentralize enrollment, he directed that gazetted officers of RDD, Revenue, and Medical Education should be given user IDs and login passwords to encourage registration of people.