Div Com chairs meeting to review Eid- ul-Adha arrangements

Srinagar: Reviewing the arrangements for the ensuing Eid-ul-Adha festival, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today called for putting up enforcement, vaccination and testing services at all religious and market places across Kashmir.

He said that Covid enforcement teams should emain deployed at all marketplaces to ensure people are following the Covid SOPs including use of masks and social distancing religiously.

He said that besides teams shall be deployed for vaccination and testing at all religious places and market places including sacrificial animals sale centers to ensure containment of spread of Covid-19.