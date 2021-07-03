Div Com chairs meeting to review Eid- ul-Adha arrangements

Srinagar: Reviewing the arrangements for the ensuing Eid-ul-Adha festival, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today called for putting up enforcement, vaccination and testing services at all religious and market places across Kashmir.
He said that Covid enforcement teams should emain deployed at all marketplaces to ensure people are following the Covid SOPs including use of masks and social distancing religiously.
He said that besides teams shall be deployed for vaccination and testing at all religious places and market places including sacrificial animals sale centers to ensure containment of spread of Covid-19.
He appealed to people that though the positivity rate is on decline, however, they should maintain covid appropriatebehaviour as a habit to remain safe from the virus.
The divisional commissioner directed all DCs of Kashmir to establish sale centers where people can purchase the sacrificial animals with proper COVID-19 protocol.
Stressing on rate regulation and availability of quality poultry, the divisional commissioner instructed concerned to constitute multi-departmental squads to conduct extensive market checking to prevent traders, dealers and shopkeepers resorting to hoarding, overcharging, black marketing or sale of sub-standard items.
He emphasised on PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water across all districts during the festival days.
The DCs were asked to rope in religious leaders for Covid-19 SOPs IEC activities to sensitise people about the importance of following laid down guidelines and precautions to control the disease effectively.
Police authorities were instructed to ensure proper security arrangements and prevent the public from resorting to any sort of violation during the festivity days.
He emphasised on free movement of nomads and trucks carrying sacrificial animals through Mughal road and Sinthan road besides vaccination and testing booths be set up on the both roads for all incoming travellers.
Stressing on cleanliness and sanitation, Commissioner SMC Srinagar was directed to ensure regular lifting of garbage and waste material and maintenance of proper sanitation around religious and market places.
Among others, the meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers, PHE, R&B, Directors of Health Services, FCS&CA and Sheep Husbandry, SSP Traffic, SP Headquarter Srinagar, CEO, Waqf Board and other dignitaries.
IGP Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts of Kashmir also attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Stresses on speedy completion of religious structure works
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday stressed for speedy completion of religious structure works in Srinagar and other important religious places in Kashmir.
He said this while chairing a meeting to review progress of work execution.
The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioner SMC, MD JKPCC, CEO JK Muslim Waqf Board, Director Archives, Archaeology, CE PWD, Director Design INTACH, JD Planning, DD Tourism and other concerned.
The divisional commissioner reviewed the progress of works including reconstruction and repair, beautification and renovation, extension of Noorkhana at Dastageersahab shrine, repairing work of NaqshbandSahab shrine, integrated development project of DargahHazratbal shrine and completion of Khankah-e Faizpanah at Chrar-e- Sharief.
The divisional commissioner said that all religious structure related works being executed by including JKPCC, Tourism, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Srinagar Smart City Limited under various schemes be expedited and completed on time.
He emphasised on putting fool-proof accident prevention measures while carrying out works at the religious places to avoid occurrence of any accident.
The divisional commissioner instructed for carrying out anti- termite treatment at all wooden structures besides calling for speedy completion of all works including, wuzukhanas, drainage, flooring and rooftop renovations, retaining walls, retro fitting at all identified places.
The divisional commissioner also reviewed the progress on renovation of city temples and Smart City and tourism related works in Srinagar.