Div Com directs major upgrade in health infra

Srinagar: In a marathon meeting for successful conduct of Mega Health Camp which would spread across three districts and would record more than three thousand surgeries of different fields, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today held a detailed and extensive meeting to finalize the arrangements and mobilize men and machinery for entire process.

To ensure every requirement for the Mega Health Camp is met well in advance, Div Com issued a slew of directions from registration to hospitalization of patients.

The meeting was attended by DC Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Principal GMC, CMOs of Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam; Nodal Officer Mega Health Camp, Incharge DCCRK, SSO Kashmir, officers of Health Services Kashmir and medical specialists.