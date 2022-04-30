Div Com directs major upgrade in health infra

Srinagar: In a marathon meeting for successful conduct of Mega Health Camp which would spread across three districts and would record more than three thousand surgeries of different fields, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today held a detailed and extensive meeting to finalize the arrangements and mobilize men and machinery for entire process.
To ensure every requirement for the Mega Health Camp is met well in advance, Div Com issued a slew of directions from registration to hospitalization of patients.
The meeting was attended by DC Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Principal GMC, CMOs of Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam; Nodal Officer Mega Health Camp, Incharge DCCRK, SSO Kashmir, officers of Health Services Kashmir and medical specialists.
Div Com emphasized on Deputy Commissioners and CMOs to register fifteen thousand patients from Ganderbal, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam for the medical camp within a couple of days who shall be examined and the target of three thousand operations shall be obtained to make camp successful.
On the occasion, he instructed DCs, CMOs and BMOs to conduct Google meet with medical officers of Public Health Centers regarding encouraging patients to register for the camp.
The surgeries shall be conducted at four locations including GMC Baramulla, Sub District Hospital Sopore, District Hospital Kupwara and District Hospital Ganderbal from May 11 to 19.
He directed DCs to release funds today only to the hospitals for purchase of medicine, consumables and equipment besides lodging and boarding of special teams of experts.
He directed concerned officers to earmark dedicated operation theatres and augment the bed capacity of theatres to cater to more patients.
For increasing and capping bed capacity of hospitals, Pole directed for making arrangement of 75 beds at GMC Bla, 100 at Sopore and 150 each at Ganderbal & Kupwara. He also asked for creating additional wards in those hospitals by using the available infrastructure.
Regarding ferrying of patients to and fro during the camp, he exhorted DHSK to provide fifteen ambulances for the camp with five each to three districts.
He also urged for supplementing medical equipment from Budgam and Bandipora to health camp hospitals besides reinforcement of staff and ambulance support.
For the accommodation facility of local staff and experts from across the country, Div Com directed DCs to identify accommodation near the hospitals within a walking distance to facilitate them. He also directed for exploring of accommodation for attendants in government buildings so that they do not face any inconvenience.
He stressed on looping NGOs, traders, philanthropists to provide food to the attendants while patients shall be served food by hospitals as a routine activity.
He also directed DCs to identify adequate space for parking as a huge number of patients and attendants shall throng to the campsites to avail the benefit of opportunity. Meanwhile, Div Com made a fervent appeal to the public of these districts to register for the free Mega Health Camp and get examined and operated by specialists from across the country.