Div Com Kashmir calls for transparent approach in reaching out to needy people

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P.K Pole today said that there is an urgent need to augment social service activities in different sectors for the comfort, relief, and rehabilitation of orphans, widows, and economically weaker sections in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. He said this while presiding over the educational scholarship cheque distribution function organized by J&K Yateem Foundation at Sri Pratap College here.

J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) distributed first installment of education scholarship cheques amounting to Rs 9 Lakh among 150 students including 80 girls and 2 non-Muslim students. These students belonged to all districts of Kashmir division.