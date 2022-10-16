Div Com Kashmir calls for transparent approach in reaching out to needy people

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P.K Pole today said that there is an urgent need to augment social service activities in different sectors for the comfort, relief, and rehabilitation of orphans, widows, and economically weaker sections in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir. He said this while presiding over the educational scholarship cheque distribution function organized by J&K Yateem Foundation at Sri Pratap College here.
J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) distributed first installment of education scholarship cheques amounting to Rs 9 Lakh among 150 students including 80 girls and 2 non-Muslim students. These students belonged to all districts of Kashmir division.
The Divisional Commissioner called upon the gathering to mobilize latent human capabilities, talent and capacities for the welfare, ease of living and rehabilitation of the most deserving and economically weaker sections of the society.
Praising JKYF’s initiative to work irrespective of caste, color, creed, region and religion, Pole enjoined upon all voluntary and non governmental organizations to ensure honesty, transparency and accountability in the working of organizational work.
He said that social work must remain transparent and voluntary organizations must be registered and should transfer financial assistance into bank accounts of beneficiaries.