Div Com Kashmir chairs weekly block diwas at Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Ganderbal district and chaired the weekly public outreach programme, Block Diwas in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat, here.
Vice-Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC), Bilal Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna, SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, CPO, ACR, ACD besides other district and sectoral officers of District Administration also participated in the Block Diwas programme.
The programme was also attended by DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, PRIs, Youth Club members and locals of the district.