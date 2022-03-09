Div Com Kashmir chairs weekly block diwas at Ganderbal

Vice-Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC), Bilal Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna, SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, CPO, ACR, ACD besides other district and sectoral officers of District Administration also participated in the Block Diwas programme.

The programme was also attended by DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, PRIs, Youth Club members and locals of the district.