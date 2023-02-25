Div Com Kashmir, Commissioner SMC meet trade federations, civil society bodies

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Aamir Khan along with senior officials from Srinagar Municipal Corporation Saturday held a detailed meeting and discussion with the representatives of various trade federations to discuss the proposed property tax within Srinagar municipal limits.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Kashmir Hoteliers Association, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, KCIF, KTMF, CCIK, Kashmir Economic Alliance, and many other trade federations and civil society bodies.

During the meeting, Bidhuri and Khan gave a detailed presentation to all stakeholders about the property tax.

The process and method of property tax calculation was discussed with the members present.