Div Com Kashmir inspects progress of Ring Road Project at Budgam

Budgam: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Budgam wherein he took on spot review of pace and progress of Ring Road project in the district.

He was accompanied by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budagm, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, Collector Land Acquisition Budgam, official of Irrigation, PHE Deptt, Representatives of NHAI and Executing agencies.

During the visit, the Divisional Commissioner instructed all concerned to enhance the manpower and expedite the work process to ensure timely completion of all works and projects.