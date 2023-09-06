Div Com Kashmir instructs face-lifting of Government buildings along major roads

Srinagar: The Srinagar city was transformed into a beautiful city during the last few months changing the shabby look of buildings and roads.

The Smart City projects changed the look of the city centre through creative development which is now attracting a huge crowd.

To add more to the beautification of the city, and in first instance, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of officers of the Department whose offices or buildings fall along the MA road Srinagar.

He instructed them to facelift the Government buildings through painting the exterior walls, boundary walls and roofs to enhance the aesthetic of these establishments.