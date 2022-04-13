Div Com Kashmir presides over Block Diwas at Kokernag

Pole said that issues crop up with new developments, but the spirit of Block Diwas is to provide a platform to people to communicate these issues to the concerned officials so that governance becomes more efficient.

The DC Anantnag said that Block Diwas is a forum of reducing the gap between PRIs, administrative officials and people. He said that 4000 works under district CAPEX works were completed with cooperation of PRIs.

He said that the plan under formulation for the present fiscal should be formulated as per local needs. He said that works should be discussed and included in the plans after discussion with all stakeholders. He said he is hopeful that visit by Div Com Kashmir will act as a beacon for further development of Kokernag.