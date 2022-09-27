Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit to Baramulla

Baramulla: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Baramulla district to review the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Home Minister, Amit Shah, to Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, the Div Com visited Showkat Ali Stadium Khawaja Bagh Baramulla to take stock of the arrangements put in place ahead of the VVIP visit.
The Div Com was accompanied by DGP, Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG NKR Udhay Bhaskar Billa, DC Baramulla Dr Sehrish Asgar and SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat.
The Div Com chaired a meeting at the Conference Hall, Dak Banglow where arrangements including traffic plan and media management plan were discussed. On the occasion, DC apprised the chair about various measures taken ahead of the VVIP visit.
While discussing the seating and allied arrangements for the upcoming VVIP visit, the Div Com directed that the R&B department will be the Nodal agency for stage set up and seating plan at the venue.
The Div Com instructed that ambulances, fire tender vehicles, and water tankers may be kept available at the venue.
On the occasion, a record note was also prepared to ensure elaborate arrangements are put in place ahead of the visit of VVIP to UT of Jammu and Kashmir.