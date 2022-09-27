Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit to Baramulla

Baramulla: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Baramulla district to review the arrangements for the upcoming visit of Home Minister, Amit Shah, to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Div Com visited Showkat Ali Stadium Khawaja Bagh Baramulla to take stock of the arrangements put in place ahead of the VVIP visit.

The Div Com was accompanied by DGP, Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG NKR Udhay Bhaskar Billa, DC Baramulla Dr Sehrish Asgar and SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat.