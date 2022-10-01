Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebration of forthcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Shopian, Budgam, and Bandipora districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing while Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineers of various departments, officers of Police, Traffic Police, Information Department, Waqf Board, Health Department, and SMC attended the meeting in person.

Addressing the meeting, the divisional commissioner stressed making all the necessary arrangements to facilitate people on the upcoming auspicious occasions.

He directed the officials of KPDCL to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to all the congregation sites during the entire period.

The divisional commissioner also directed the restoration of streetlights in and around these areas.