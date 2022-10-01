Div Com Kashmir reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the celebration of forthcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Shopian, Budgam, and Bandipora districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing while Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Chief Engineers of various departments, officers of Police, Traffic Police, Information Department, Waqf Board, Health Department, and SMC attended the meeting in person.
Addressing the meeting, the divisional commissioner stressed making all the necessary arrangements to facilitate people on the upcoming auspicious occasions.
He directed the officials of KPDCL to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to all the congregation sites during the entire period.
The divisional commissioner also directed the restoration of streetlights in and around these areas.
He directed for making provision of safe drinking water, adequate supply of ration, healthcare facilities, fire fighting arrangements, parking facilities, and ensuring cleanliness at Hazratbal shrine, Jenab Sahab Soura, Assar-e-Sharief Kalashpora, Aham-e-Sharief Bandipora, Kabamarg Anantnag, Pethmakhama Budgam, and at all other Masjids and shrines where a large number of devotees are expected to arrive.
The divisional commissioner directed Road Transport Corporation (RTC) officials to make buses available for the transportation of devotees on all routes leading to Hazratbal.
He directed for making of parking facilities available at the University of Kashmir (KU) and NIT.
Besides, the divisional commissioner also directed the plying of electric autos for elderly people from parking places to Assar-e-Sharief Hazratbal to facilitate them during their visits to shrines on auspicious days.
He directed RTO Kashmir to designate routes for devotees and streamline the flow of traffic. The divisional commissioner directed for establishing facilitation centres for devotees by the Waqf board and Traffic Police for making announcements to guide the public.
He also asked for the establishment of health camps with dedicated staff and all facilities.
Regarding addressing the dog menace around the Hazratbal shrine, it was informed that SMC already conducted a dog catching drive.
On the occasion, the divisional commissioner directed CEO Waqf Board to install iron mesh at the gates of the shrine so that stray dogs do not enter the premises of the lawns of the shrine.
He directed the Waqf Board and LCMA to make water fountains at Hazratbal functional and asked CE KPDCL to supply electricity regularly for the activity.
The divisional commissioner directed the ADC Srinagar to conduct visits to the congregation sites of the city to ensure all the arrangements are put in place.