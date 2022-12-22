Div Com Kashmir reviews functioning of NCC, cadet status

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Thursday convened a meeting of officers to review the functioning of NCC, filling of cadet vacancies in colleges and schools, and development of Regional Training Centres.
The meeting was attended by Director School Education, Principal SP College, officers of NCC, Sports Council and other concerned departments.
The meeting was informed that all the cadet vacancies quota in Colleges have been completed, while in schools the process of filling the entire junior cadet vacancies quota is in progress.
Speaking on the occasion, Div Com asked concerned officers of NCC to complete the formalities for shifting back 500 vacancies from Jammu division to Kashmir division which had been given to Jammu for time being.
He also asked Director School Education to enroll private schools in NCC besides underscored creation clusters of schools adjoining to colleges for NCC training and activities.
The officers conveyed to the meeting that the calender of NCC activities are implemented in both higher and lower education institutes besides training to ANOs have also been completed.
During the meeting, Div Com asked DC Kulgam to identify a plot of land of more than 100 kanals near adjoining district Anantnag for establishing regional NCC training center.
Pertinently, Div Com had issued directions for identification of 200 kanals of land each in Baramulla, Anantnag and Ganderbal for construction of NCC training camps.
The meeting was informed that the land of two hundred kanals for training camp at Ganderbal has already been identified.