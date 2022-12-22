Div Com Kashmir reviews functioning of NCC, cadet status

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Thursday convened a meeting of officers to review the functioning of NCC, filling of cadet vacancies in colleges and schools, and development of Regional Training Centres.

The meeting was attended by Director School Education, Principal SP College, officers of NCC, Sports Council and other concerned departments.

The meeting was informed that all the cadet vacancies quota in Colleges have been completed, while in schools the process of filling the entire junior cadet vacancies quota is in progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Div Com asked concerned officers of NCC to complete the formalities for shifting back 500 vacancies from Jammu division to Kashmir division which had been given to Jammu for time being.