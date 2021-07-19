Div Com Kashmir reviews Independence Day arrangements

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the ensuing Independence Day- 2021 celebration.
The meeting was informed that the main function shall be held at SK Stadium, Sonwar in Srinagar, where the chief guest shall hoist the National Flag.
Sensitizing officers about their role and responsibility, the Div Com instructed to ensure that all arrangements are made in advance for smooth conduct of the celebrations in all districts.
He stressed on making fool-proof arrangements and said that no laxity or loopholes shall be tolerated at any venue.
At the outset, Div Com stressed on creating awareness on Covid Appropriate Behaviour through hoardings at all venues.
Director Education was instructed to ensure participation of students in various online competitions like painting, essay competition and debates as they cannot directly participate in parade and other cultural events due to Covid-19.
YS&S and Sports Council were instructed to arrange accommodation for the artists and others participating in the main function in Srinagar.
The Div Com instructed on felicitating covid warriors and frontline workers for the recognition of their services during pandemic.
He emphasized on making proper seating arrangements for all invitees including Judicial Officers and separate parking facilities for their vehicles.
He also emphasized on publicity of developmental works through the speeches to be represented by chief guests in all districts.
Instructions were given to the concerned department to ensure live telecast of main functions through LED screens at different locations.
Similar instructions were given to the concerned to ensure organizing cultural performances at all major venues during the celebrations.
The Div Com stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements to ensure hassle-free celebrations of Republic Day functions.
While as the Health department was instructed to deploy a team of doctors and paramedics for thermal checking of participants from the beginning of rehearsal activities of function.
To ensure strict adherence to laid down guidelines and precautions, the Div Com instructed concerned to arrange face masks and hand sanitizers at the venue.
Meanwhile, contingents including of J&K Police, Armed, CRPF, Lady Contingents, Home Guard, Fire & Emergency Services and Forest Protection Force shall participate in the march past and make band arrangements as per the past practices.
Besides security arrangements, traffic, security passes, seating arrangements, decoration, Shehnaivadan, commentators, illumination of offices, PAS, Power and water supply, sanitation, medicare facilities, invitation cards, cultural activities were discussed threadbare and concerned were given strict instructions to ensure all related arrangements are made properly and in advance for smooth conduct of functions in all districts.
Among others, the meeting was attended by DIG BSF and CRPF, Directors of Health, H&P and Floriculture, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers from R&B and PHE besides SEs from various engineering wings, JD Information & PR Kashmir, JD YSS and representatives from concerned departments.
DCs, SSPs, SSP Security, SSP Traffic and other concerned also attended the meeting through video- conferencing.