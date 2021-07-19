Div Com Kashmir reviews Independence Day arrangements

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the ensuing Independence Day- 2021 celebration.

The meeting was informed that the main function shall be held at SK Stadium, Sonwar in Srinagar, where the chief guest shall hoist the National Flag.

Sensitizing officers about their role and responsibility, the Div Com instructed to ensure that all arrangements are made in advance for smooth conduct of the celebrations in all districts.

He stressed on making fool-proof arrangements and said that no laxity or loopholes shall be tolerated at any venue.

At the outset, Div Com stressed on creating awareness on Covid Appropriate Behaviour through hoardings at all venues.

Director Education was instructed to ensure participation of students in various online competitions like painting, essay competition and debates as they cannot directly participate in parade and other cultural events due to Covid-19.

YS&S and Sports Council were instructed to arrange accommodation for the artists and others participating in the main function in Srinagar.