Div Com Kashmir reviews preparation for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting to review the preparation of concerned departments regarding forthcoming annual Shri Amarnathji yatra, here.
On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner said that during the current year, the influx of Yatris may be higher as the yatra could not happen smoothly in previous couple of years due to Covid Pandemic.
He directed all the departments to prepare and project enhanced plan by 50 percent. In this regard, he also enjoined all the officers to increase the capacity of camping sites, parking places and service facilities including health, drinking water, toilet and other facilities.
Emphasising on the registration of all pony wallas, labours, Pole directed concerned officers for hiring pony wallas from other districts to cater to the demand.
The Divisional Commissioner directed PWD for widening of roads at critical junctions, culverts and reparation of damages caused by cloudbursts to physical infrastructure near holy cave during the previous year. He also directed for advance planning and coordinated synergy to cater all the requirements of Yatris, so that no shortfall shall be projected during Yatra.
Stressing on early execution of works, the Divisional Commissioner directed all the departments to start execution of work from the first week of April, as the snow fall was less during this winter and complete all the works and preparation by May 15.