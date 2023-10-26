Div Com Kashmir reviews preparation for celebration of UT Foundation Day

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and HoDs to frame the plan to organise mega colourful activities to highlight the transition, transformation, development and achievements of last four years of UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion celebration of UT Foundation Day/ Ekta Diwas.

The activities shall showcase the hue of transformation of Kashmir Division through art exhibitions, paintings, debates, Run for Unity, selfies with developed projects, heritage sites besides the achievements by individual departments.

The Divisional Commissioner on the occasion directed Director Colleges and Director Schools to ensure uploading of selfies by students and staff on the portal and sites.

To mark the Foundation Day, Director College will organise a mega event at Amar Singh College while Director School Education will organize a grand function at SP Higher Secondary School, Srinagar.

Both Directors revealed that Painting Competitions, Quiz Sessions, lectures besides cultural parades and programme shall be organized during the event.

While finalizing the route for "Run for Unity", Div Com directed the Secretary Sports Council to ensure participants do not face any hardship.

Besides, Div Com also directed for installation of stalls to showcase the products of artisans and Self Help Groups of NRLM at Kashmir Haat. He also instructed for open exhibitions of art and paints at Zero Bridge, so that people at large may also participate.

He was appointed for conducting plantation drives by all the departments involving officers, public representatives, students, and the general public.

While addressing the meeting, Div Com emphasized on DCs to upload the selfies of PRI representatives with the developmental works completed during the last four years.

He asked them to organise charity camps, blood donation camps and other campaigns like Swachta Hi Sewa Hai and Nasha Mukhat Bharat programmes.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, Syed Abid Rashid; Deputy Commissioners, Secretary Sports Council; Directors of Health Services Kashmir, Colleges, School Education, H&H, RDD, Horticulture, Agriculture, SP Headquarter Srinagar and officers of AACL, Youth Services & Sports.