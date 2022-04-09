Div Com Kashmir reviews preparation to tackle flood situations

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday chaired a meeting of officers of various departments to review the preparation by respective departments to tackle flood situations and mitigate its effect.
On the occasion, Div Com directed I&FC and Indian Metrological Department to issue forecasts of rainfall and flood alerts on timely basis for dissemination to responding departments, officers from civil administration and police, and public through electronic, print and digital media.
He stressed that flood warning should be provided well in advance so the hazard shall be mitigated.
He also directed officers of IMD for creation and uploading of database on their website - Integrated Operational Forecast System regarding areas prone to flood, contact details of officers of tehsil level, volunteers, man power of concerned agencies and database of machinery and logistics, rescue centres and control rooms for the coordination and prompt action to the tackle and control flood and its impact
He also directed compilation of database of maps of Jhelum, its tributaries and catchment areas for monitoring water level and, rescue & evacuation process.
He asked to mark the 2014 flood level on bridges and govt buildings so people would remain alert everytime to respond flood situation.