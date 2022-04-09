Div Com Kashmir reviews preparation to tackle flood situations

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday chaired a meeting of officers of various departments to review the preparation by respective departments to tackle flood situations and mitigate its effect.

On the occasion, Div Com directed I&FC and Indian Metrological Department to issue forecasts of rainfall and flood alerts on timely basis for dissemination to responding departments, officers from civil administration and police, and public through electronic, print and digital media.