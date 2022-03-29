Div Com Kashmir reviews Ramadhan, Navratri arrangements

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today convened a meeting of officers to review the arrangements by all line departments for the holy month of Ramadhan to facilitate general public during fasting days.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Directors of FCS&CA, Health, Sheep Husbandry & UEED; CEO, Wakf Board; Chief Engineers of PHE, KPDCL, PWD; Officers of SMC, traffic, police, transport and others.
On the occasion, Div Com directed Dir FCS&CA to ensure the sufficient quantity of essentials available including ration, kerosene and LPG for the consumption.
He also directed CE, KPDCL to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the peak hours to the people particularly at Sehri and Iftar hours.
Div Com also directed CE, PHE to prepare a roster for officials to ensure water supply to consumers at Sehri.
He also exhorted on concerned ULB & SMC officers to ensure sanitation at religious places where large gathering are witnessed and people assemble to offer prayers.
He emphasized on continuous market checking and conduct of special drives to ensure quality products in the market and directed registration of FIR against profiteers and hoarders.
Besides, he directed them maintain and repair the roads falling under its jurisdiction.
In view of celebration of Navratri, Div Com also directed all the concerned officers to conduct sanitation at various temples including Shankaracharya, Hariparbat, Kheer Bhawani and other temples in valley besides directed for ensuring power and water supply at these temples for devotees.