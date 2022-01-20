Div Com Kashmir reviews Republic Day preparations at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Thursday visited Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar to take on spot review of the preparations for the celebration of Republic Day, 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner directed the concerned officers for keeping the exigency plan for snow clearance ready given the snowfall ahead of January 26 to clear the ground for the conduct of the main function of Republic Day.