Div Com Kashmir reviews Republic Day preparations at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Thursday visited Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar to take on spot review of the preparations for the celebration of Republic Day, 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the divisional commissioner directed the concerned officers for keeping the exigency plan for snow clearance ready given the snowfall ahead of January 26 to clear the ground for the conduct of the main function of Republic Day.
He also directed the concerned officers to make the seating arrangements for guests under the COVID-19 protocols besides setting up tents. Pole directed for covering some particular areas of the ground with tarpaulin by Friday given the snowfall so the ground does not get drenched with water.
He directed the health officers to establish a COVID testing desk at the venue to conduct regular tests of participants during parade practice and monitor their body temperature.
The divisional commissioner directed the officers of PDD to ensure a continuous supply of electricity besides directing CRPF to make arrangements of heating facilities for participants of the Republic Day.
He also directed the Joint Director Information to make arrangements for public address system, installation of LED screens at prime locations besides ensuring smooth coverage of Republic Day function by media.
Pole was accompanied by DC Srinagar, officers of SMC, Information, School Education, Floriculture, Health Services, PWD (R&B), PHE, KPDCL, UEED, MED, Hospitality and Protocol, and other concerned departments.
Besides, officers of Police, CRPF, and other security agencies were also present on the occasion.