Div Com Kashmir reviews winter preparedness by various departments

He also asked them to stock salt in advance that can be used to spray over road at Patnitop when it gets slippery due to snow and frost. Besides, he told them to put snow clearance machinery ready at critical junctions for instant action to facilitate flow of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Div Com stressed on CEs of R&B and MED to use new sophisticated machinery instead of crude snow clearance machinery. He exhorted upon them to chalk out priority wise snow clearance plan and directed them that priority once decided shall not exceed or change.

He asked them to put the priority plan in public domain so that people shall know in advance about the locus standi of their respective areas.

Similarly, PMGSY and SMC officers were directed to enhancing the capacity of men and machinery for snow clearance. Pole directed that public should be made aware that no one should throw snow of lawns on lanes.

He directed for making helipad service functional in Kupwara and Bandipora for far-off areas which remain cut off due to snow. Div Com on the occasion also directed concerned DCs to streamline ticket booking and issuance of tickets in a transparent manner besides directed deputation of staff there and snow clearance mechanism.