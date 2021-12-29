Div Com Kashmir visits Keller

Shopian: As part of weekly Block Diwas initiative, a Public Outreach programme was held today at Block Keller of Shopian.
The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole accompanied by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Chief Planning Officer, Shopian and Sectoral officers, besides a large number of people attended the programme.
The programme witnessed scores of individuals and deputations including DDC Members, PRI members projecting demands and apprising the Divisional Commissioner about the problems and various issues faced by the inhabitants of their respective areas.
The people submitted memorandum of demands highlighting issues including better road connectivity, drinking water supply in uncovered areas and other amenities.
The other main issues highlighted during the programme included provision of road connectivity, drinking water supply in uncovered areas, issue of pending forest clearance, establishment of JK Bank ranch, snow cutter machine, degree college, public park and other basic amenities of the people of Keller.
While listening to the demands of people, Divisional Commissioner gave patient hearing and passed on spot instructions to the concerned departments for time bound resolution of all the issues.
He said that there are many problems and issues in each and every country but the need of the hour is to resolve the same step by step mode.
He appealed to DDC Members and PRIs to come forward in identifying eligible and deserving people to get benefitted having great expectations with the Government and said that the Government is committed to fulfilling the demands of the people.