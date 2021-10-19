Div Com reviews implementation of NGT directions

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday took a review meeting for effective implementation of directions of National Green Tribunal and action taken by the concerned departments, here.
During the meeting, Divisional Commisioner directed officers to complete the demarcation of eight wetlands and two lakes including Wular and Dal. He directed them to remove the encroachments within fifteen days and besides complete the process of deweeding, de-silting in a time bound manner and asked them to take concrete action for sewerage treatment and solid waste management.
The meeting deliberated over Comprehensive restoration plan of wetlands, fencing of wetlands, biomass resource utilization, budget support and demolition of intersectional bunds.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner directed concerned officers that no paddy shall be allowed on the land belonging to the wetlands from the next season.
The meeting was attended by District administration officers of Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal Budgam besides Commissioner SMC, VC LAWDA, Director Rakhs and Farms, CED WUCMA, Regional Wildlife Warden, Chief Engineers I&FC and R&B Kashmir and Regional Director State Pollution Control Board.