Div Com reviews implementation of NGT directions

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday took a review meeting for effective implementation of directions of National Green Tribunal and action taken by the concerned departments, here.

During the meeting, Divisional Commisioner directed officers to complete the demarcation of eight wetlands and two lakes including Wular and Dal. He directed them to remove the encroachments within fifteen days and besides complete the process of deweeding, de-silting in a time bound manner and asked them to take concrete action for sewerage treatment and solid waste management.