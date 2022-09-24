Div Com reviews progress of PMAY-U across Kashmir

He asked the DCs to register new eligible persons but the sanctioned figure for the district shall remain the same.

He directed to recover the disbursed money from bogus beneficiaries who were not eligible under the rules of the scheme.

Moreover, he emphasised the provision of mobilization advance to the beneficiaries who face financial issues to start construction and intimate them regarding interest-free loans being provided by the banks for starting the work on the construction of the house to become eligible for other installments provided by the government to beneficiaries under the scheme.

PMAY Urban beneficiaries shall start work of house before 15 October, otherwise, it will be cancelled and a chance will be given to the new beneficiary, the Divisional Commissioner said.