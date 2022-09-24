Div Com reviews progress of PMAY-U across Kashmir

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday convened a meeting to review the progress of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban across all the districts of Kashmir Division.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the present status and progress achieved by the districts regarding the completion of construction of houses under PMAY, Urban, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to replace the reluctantly registered beneficiaries who did not initiate work despite consuming reasonable time.
He asked the DCs to register new eligible persons but the sanctioned figure for the district shall remain the same.
He directed to recover the disbursed money from bogus beneficiaries who were not eligible under the rules of the scheme.
Moreover, he emphasised the provision of mobilization advance to the beneficiaries who face financial issues to start construction and intimate them regarding interest-free loans being provided by the banks for starting the work on the construction of the house to become eligible for other installments provided by the government to beneficiaries under the scheme.
PMAY Urban beneficiaries shall start work of house before 15 October, otherwise, it will be cancelled and a chance will be given to the new beneficiary, the Divisional Commissioner said.
Besides, the Divisional Commissioner clarified that there should not be any ambiguity between the urban and rural areas regarding the identification of beneficiaries under PMAY Urban.