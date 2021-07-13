Div Com reviews transfer of land for setting up parks, slaughter houses

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of transfer of land parcels to the concerned departments for the establishment of Solid Waste Management plants, slaughter houses and parks and gardens in all districts of Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners (through video conferencing), Additional Commissioner Kashmir, VC SDA, Director ULB, Director Floriculture, ADC Srinagar and AC Central.

The divisional commissioner directed all the DCs to ensure transfers of land parcels to the concerned departments within a week’s time.