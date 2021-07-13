Div Com reviews transfer of land for setting up parks, slaughter houses

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of transfer of land parcels to the concerned departments for the establishment of Solid Waste Management plants, slaughter houses and parks and gardens in all districts of Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners (through video conferencing), Additional Commissioner Kashmir, VC SDA, Director ULB, Director Floriculture, ADC Srinagar and AC Central.
The divisional commissioner directed all the DCs to ensure transfers of land parcels to the concerned departments within a week’s time.
Taking district-wise review, the divisional commissioner designated the executive officers of all municipal committees as contact points who would ensure proper mutation of the land parcels identified for construction of SWM plants in all the districts.
The divisional commissioner also instructed early transfer of land identified for establishment of transit accommodation besides identification of land for protected persons directed for submitting proper DPRs and ensuring land is transferred to Rural Development Department at the earliest.
Instructions were given to all DCs to identify the land for establishment of cattle farms in each district.
Later, the divisional commissioner reviewed the progress made in the transfer of land parcels for housing projects in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts and instructed concerned DCs to ensure speedy transfer and release of compensation on a war footing.