DLEPC meeting held to boost exports from Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, today chaired a District Level Export Promotion Committee (DLEPC) meeting here to review the District Level Export Action Plan to boost exports from the district.

At the outset, a brief discussion was held on various potential export products, current export chains, survey of potential export products, identification of bottlenecks for export of identified products, and other aspects to boost exports from the district.

The DC instructed the officers of the concerned departments present to identify the challenges and gaps in the existing export infrastructure.

He further instructed AD Handicrafts and Handloom to take on board all the stakeholders of identified potential export products (Kanishawls and Willow Wicker) and act as one-point facilitator for facilitating the export of these products.