DLIC meet held in Kulgam

Kulgam: A District Level Implementation Committee meeting for Mission Youth J&K Mumkin, Tejeswini and Spurring entrepreneurship Schemes was held under the Chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner, Showkat Ahmad Rather here at Mini-Secretariat Kulgam.

At the outset of the meeting the pace and progress under Mission Youth Schemes was reviewed by the ADDC. On the occasion, he was apprised that under Mumkin 169 cases , under Tejeswini 19 cases and under SEI 12 Cases have been disbursed so far.

The Nodal Officer Mumkin, Tejeswini & Spurring Schemes during the meeting presented 54 new cases under Mumkin Scheme and 06 Cases under Tejeswini Scheme and 38 cases under Spurring Scheme.