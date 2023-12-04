DLSA Ganderbal conducts pre LokAdalat

Ganderbal, Dec 4: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal today conducted a Pre LokAdalat session for Pre-Litigation Civil and Telephone Services related matters in District Court Ganderbal, in preparation of the upcoming National LokAdalat scheduled to be held on 9 December.

The session aimed at resolving disputes before they proceed to litigation.

The pre LokAdalat was held under chairmanship of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the active guidance of the Civil Judge (Sr. Division) /Secretary, DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak.

The Pre Lok-Adalat session aimed to resolve disputes that were pending before the formal litigation process. The event witnessed the active participation of litigants, and officials from BSNL and saw the successful settlement of maximum number of cases by Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal.

Notably, the Pre-LokAdalat provided an opportunity for the litigants to present and discuss their cases, seeking an amicable settlement rather than resorting to prolonged court proceedings. By engaging in mediation, conciliation, and negotiation, the participants explored alternative methods to achieve a mutually agreeable resolution.