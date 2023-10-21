DLSA Ganderbal organises legal awareness programmes on RTI Act, PSGA

Ganderbal: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal today organised a Legal Awareness programme on Right to Information (RTI) Act 2009 and Public Services Guarantee (PSG) Act 2011, with great enthusiasm and commitment at Govt. Higher Secondary School Gund, Ganderbal.

The event was held under the chairmanship of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal and under the active guidance of the Civil Judge (Sr. Division) /Secretary, DLSA Ganderbal.

The main focus of this awareness programme was to empower students to access information from government authorities as well as to empower them that they have the legal right to timely and quality Public Service.

The program witnessed the active participation of students, teachers of Govt. Higher Secondary School and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Ganderbal.

Ghulam Jeelani Raina, a paralegal volunteer, DLSA Ganderbal addressed the students about the legal provisions of the aforementioned Acts. He talked about the legal implications of acts, how they are enforced, and how the court ensures compliance.

He further added that the Right to Information Act 2009 helps in maintaining good government and preventing corruption.

The Public Service Guarantee Act of 2011 lowers administrative barriers and streamlines the procedure for citizens to obtain basic services.

The students of Govt. Higher Secondary School enthusiastically participated and also demonstrated their dedication to creating a community that is corruption free. The school staff members were also in attendance, displaying their unwavering support for such crucial awareness initiatives.