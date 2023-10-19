DLSA Ganderbal organises programmes on prohibition of child labour

Ganderbal: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal today organised legal awareness programme on prohibition of child marriage and child labour, with great enthusiasm and commitment at Modern Public School Chattergul Ganderbal.

The event was held under the chairmanship of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ganderbal and under the active guidance of the Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Secretary, DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak.

The main focus of this awareness programme was on the pressing issues of child labour and child marriage.

The program witnessed the active participation of students, teachers, of Modern Public School and Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Ganderbal

Mir Shahid-Ul-Islam, para-legal volunteer of DLSA Ganderbal shed light on the complexities and detrimental effects of child labour and child marriage.

He also elucidated the provisions and significance of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986 and the Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 and emphasized the availability of free legal services provided to victims of child labour and child marriage, thereby encouraging those affected to seek support.