DLSA Kupwara holds cleanliness drive

Kupwara: Following the directions of Principal District & Sessions Judge Kupwara, Shazia Tabasum, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kupwara today organised a Cleanliness Drive at District Court Complex Kupwara under the banner of ‘Swachhata Pakhwada-Swachhata Hi Seva’

The cleanliness drive which was held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM witnessed participation of Munsiff/JMIC Kupwara, Mir Altaf; Legal Aid Defense Counsels, DSP HQ Kupwara and SHO PS Kupwara.

Field Functionaries from Municipal Committee Kupwara, Staff Members and PLVs of DLSA also attended the cleanliness drive.