DLSA Srinagar organises programme on ‘Health Rights of Women’

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar in collaboration with National Commission for Women and Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Saturday organised a programme regarding health rights of women with special awareness about breast Cancer in females.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme was organised on the concluding day of the weeklong celebration of ‘International Women’s Day’ at District Court Complex Srinagar and was observed under the directions of Justice Tashi Rabstan (Executive Chairman JKLSA) and the guidance of Jawad Ahmad, Chairman DLSA Srinagar.

Chairman DLSA Srinagar, speaking on the occasion stressed upon the need to have healthy lifestyle in women and time-to-time consultation with the doctors.