DLSA Srinagar organises programme on ‘Health Rights of Women’

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar in collaboration with National Commission for Women and Directorate of Health Services Kashmir Saturday organised a programme regarding health rights of women with special awareness about breast Cancer in females.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the programme was organised on the concluding day of the weeklong celebration of ‘International Women’s Day’ at District Court Complex Srinagar and was observed under the directions of Justice Tashi Rabstan (Executive Chairman JKLSA) and the guidance of Jawad Ahmad, Chairman DLSA Srinagar.
Chairman DLSA Srinagar, speaking on the occasion stressed upon the need to have healthy lifestyle in women and time-to-time consultation with the doctors.
He urged that women ought to focus on their own health and should take preventive health care steps in order to provide early detection of medical problems.
In the awareness programme about health rights of women, Dr Shabnam Bashir was the expert, who delivered lecture about health of females, especially about the breast cancer awareness among females.
This was followed by a question answer round, wherein participants cleared all their doubts about the health problems with the expert.
Principal Judge, Family Court Srinagar, Masrat Roohi spoke on the occasion about the health rights of women. The audience consisted of female judges, advocates, staff members and PLVs of DLSA Srinagar.
Along with the awareness programme, a health camp including special screening facilities of females was also organised by DLSA Srinagar in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, wherein a team of doctors on spot carried out screening of female judges, advocates and staff members and also clinical examination by a team of doctors and one female had a positive screening (suspected of having breast cancer).
Secretary DLSA Srinagar Fozia Paul urged all the females to make every effort to eat a healthy diet and exercise for promoting good health.