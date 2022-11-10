DLSA Srinagar Secretary emphasises on scope of free legal aid

Srinagar: Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar Fouzia Paul on Thursday emphasised on scope of free legal aid.

Speaking during a daylong programme organised by DLSA in collaboration of School of Law, Kashmir University, she said that free legal assistance is aimed at to help needy.

“Free legal assistance is aimed at provide help to persons who are not able to enforce the rights given to them by law,” she said.

Quoting Justice PN Bhagwati, she said legal aid means providing an arrangement in the society which makes the machinery of administration of Justice easily accessible and in reach of those who have to resort to it for enforcement of rights given to them by law.

She added that Article 39-A of the constitution states that the state shall in particular, provide free legal aid, by suitable legislation or schemes, to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen.

“DLSA is providing free legal aid to different prisoners," she said.

She emphasised on the role of legal services authority in giving free and competent legal aid to the marginalized and disadvantageous sections of society.