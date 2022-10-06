DLTFC Budgam recommends 53 self-employment cases

Budgam: As many as 53 cases for sanctioning of self-employment cases under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) were today recommended at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam.

At the outset, the committee interacted with aspiring entrepreneurs and apprised them about prospects, successful set up and operation of their ventures under the JKREGP.

The DC advised beneficiaries to focus on their work and ensure they become successful entrepreneurs and create avenues of employment for not only themselves but also for others.